Press release: Brand South Africa, DISCOP to host Africa’s largest TV content market event

Johannesburg, Wednesday 25 October 2017- Brand South Africa has partnered with DISCOP to host Africa’s largest TV content market-DISCOP in Johannesburg at the Sandton Convention Centre from 25th – 27th October 2017.

DISCOP was founded in 1991 with the intention to help entertainment content producers, sellers and buyers connect, build relationships, pitch projects and make deals in Africa and the Middle East, two of the world’s fastest growing marketplaces.

Brand South Africa aims to emphasise the importance and the role that the film and television industry plays in building a positive nation brand reputation. It is through these platforms that we continue to showcase the country’s competitiveness, values and culture by telling local stories.

The three-day agenda will include a market centered on pre-organised meetings; a sidebar training, deal-building, and pitching programme; and a rich line-up of networking events. At this platform, Brand South Africa will showcase country’s uniqueness and value proposition as a film destination.

