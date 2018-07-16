Brand South Africa congratulates team South Africa for their achievements in their respective sporting fields

Johannesburg, Monday 16 July 2018 – As we commemorate Nelson Mandela’s Centenary this month, the country is reminded of some of Mandela’s passions that unify citizens and contribute towards building a better world for all, one of which is sport.

In the words of the great statesman, “Sports have the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sports can create hope, where there was once only despair. It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers.”

Brand South Africa congratulates our sports women and men for their sporting achievements over the weekend. Sport is a great way of building the image and reputation of the nation brand and its attractiveness on a global stage. It is with this notion that the importance of good performance in sport is acknowledged as a positive construct to position the nation brand for competitive advantage.

“Thank you team South Africa, the country’s prowess in sport is and continues to reach great stature because of your dedication”, said Brand South Africa’s Chief Marketing Officer Mrs Linda Magapatona-Sangaret.

Some of the weekend sporting achievements include;

Record-breaking tennis playoffs by Kevin Anderson, Raven Klaasen and Kgothatso Montjane at Wimbledon

In golf, Justin Harding carded a one-under-par 71 to secure his maiden Asian Tour victory at the Indonesia Open and Brandon Stone for winning the Scottish Open by four strokes

A first-ever win in motorsport,for Brad Binder at the Moto2 race in Germany at the Sachsenring circuit

Caster Semenya set a new South African record in Athletics at Rabat Diamond League in Morocco

“It is truly fitting that our sports men and women did us proud during Mandela service month, when we are all urged to be the legacy. I believe there are many young people who have been encouraged to persevere and chase their dreams. Brand South Africa hails all South Africans who represented us across the globe, this past weekend” adds Mrs Magapatona-Sangaret.

