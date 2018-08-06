Brand South Africa calls on humanitarian support for the Kathrada Park Community  

Johannesburg, Monday 06 August 2018 – Johannesburg Emergency Services’ Mr Robert Mulaudzi has reported to the media that in the early hours of Monday morning, 50 shacks caught fire at Kathrada Park, an Informal Settlement in Claremont just West of Johannesburg, with about 100 – 120 people displaced.

Mr Mulaudzi, further adds; “At this stage, there are no injuries or fatalities which have been reported, however, we just want to encourage all our residents throughout the city’s 189 informal settlements to exercise caution with all heating devices and not leave paraffin and stoves unattended to prevent fire incidences like this one.”

Brand South Africa’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs Linda Magapatona-Sangaret said, “It is unfortunate that we as a nation still wake to news that many people are left displaced due to fires.”

“Thank you to the firefighters who were prompt in their response and were able to spare the many lives caught in the disaster. Your hard work does not go unnoticed. The greatness of a nation can be judged by how it treats its less fortunate citizens. It is, therefore, important that all citizens unite and play their part in helping in any way possible”, concludes Mrs Magapatona-Sangaret.

Added to this terrible incident, the province is expected to be experiencing a cold front in the next few days, citizens are called upon to assist by donating and dropping off resources for the displaced families at the Sandton Fire station; Grayston Drive, Sandown, Johannesburg. Resources required;

Non-Perishable Foods

Wood

Corrugated Iron Sheets (Amazenke)

Mattresses

Blankets

Clothes, toiletries, sanitary pads, diapers, and toys

The Sandton Fire station can be reached at 011 375 5911.