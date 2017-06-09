Brand South Africa calls on citizens for humanitarian support

Johannesburg, Thursday 08 June 2017 – The Western Cape Province is tackling massive wild fires in the Knysna area and after overcoming rain storms in the city which left thousands of local residents displaced. Although the storms have subsided the wild fires continue to cause havoc and a number of homes have already been burned down with over 10 000 residents being evacuated.

According to reports the fire in Knysna is the largest and most destructive fire in a built up area in the Western Cape. The National Disaster Centre and the SANDF are working on controlling in putting out the fire.

Brand South Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kingsley Makhubela said, “We send our deepest condolences to families who have lost members in the tragedy. Brand South Africa is working closely with the Gift of the Givers in providing humanitarian support in the form of food, water, shelter. Now more than ever it is important for citizens to unite and play their part by assisting in any way they can”.

“The first delivery of bottled water destined for Cape Town is now re-routed to Knysna and is a few hours away from the town. Contributions in cash and kind for the Western Cape areas will be accepted”, said Mr Sooliman from Gift of the Givers.

Cash contributions can be made into the Gift of the Givers account, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525

Please send deposit slip to sooliman@giftofthegivers.org

A section 18A tax certificates will be issued on request. For more details call toll-free on 0800786911.