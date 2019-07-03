Brand South Africa awards Excellence in South African Resonance Marketing at the Marketing Achievement Awards

All roads led to the Valley of Waves; Sun City Resort in Rustenburg, for the inaugural Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) where Brand South Africa was a partner. The awards celebrated excellence, recognised and rewarded successful marketing initiatives in the country’s marketing industry.

Kicking off the day was a Marketing Summit that saw the auditorium filled with top marketers in the country to help unpack topics on;

The future of marketing communications

Pan Africa, tomorrow

Marketing with meaning and purpose

Are South African companies innovating?

Make you, or break you – reputation management in a highly responsive era,

Co-creating a revised Brand South Africa strategy

The awards had ten categories one of which was Brand South Africa’s patron for “South African Resonance Marketing Award”, which recognised a brand that managed to resonate with South Africans.

AB InBev for Castle Lager #SmashTheLabel with its agency Ogilvy SA were the proud recipients of this award.

Speaking on the awards, Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Marketing Officer Ms Sithembile Ntombela said; “We congratulate all entrants and we say ha la la to all the winners. We say thank you for playing a significant role in enhancing the image, identity and reputation of the country brand.

One of the highlights of the night was the induction of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu into the South African Hall of Fame.