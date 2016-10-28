Play your part Ambassadors
Ambassador for possibility, Kgadi Mmanakana
Young Kgadi Mmanakana, the possibilitarian from Ga-Matlala in Limpopo, has become one of our newest Play Your Part ambassadors. She joins a select group...
Basse nominated as a Woman of Worth
French cosmetics giant L’Oreal has nominated Play Your Part ambassador Bulelwa Basse as one of South Africa’s Women of Worth candidates thanks to her...
Ayanda Bandla, ambassador for the future
Play Your Part ambassador Ayanda Bandla, a familiar face to some of us, is a television personality and businesswoman who has a genuine passion...
Play Your Part ambassadors off to US
Two Play Your Part ambassadors - Bongekile Radebe and Sandiso Sibisi – have been selected to join the Mandela Washington Fellowship Programme for Young African Leaders in the United States.
Reuben Riffel: a Masterchef par excellence
Three award-winning restaurants, a lauded cook book, and a big heart mean Reuben Riffel will long be one of South Africa's favourite chefs.