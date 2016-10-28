Ambassadors

Kgadi mmanakana - Play Your Part Ambassador

Ambassador for possibility, Kgadi Mmanakana

Young Kgadi Mmanakana, the possibilitarian from Ga-Matlala in Limpopo, has become one of our newest Play Your Part ambassadors. She joins a select group...

Basse nominated as a Woman of Worth

French cosmetics giant L’Oreal has nominated Play Your Part ambassador Bulelwa Basse as one of South Africa’s Women of Worth candidates thanks to her...
Ayanda Bandla on set

Ayanda Bandla, ambassador for the future

Play Your Part ambassador Ayanda Bandla, a familiar face to some of us, is a television personality and businesswoman who has a genuine passion...

Play Your Part ambassadors off to US

MWFellows---thumbTwo Play Your Part ambassadors - Bongekile Radebe and Sandiso Sibisi – have been selected to join the Mandela Washington Fellowship Programme for Young African Leaders in the United States.

Reuben Riffel: a Masterchef par excellence

Three award-winning restaurants, a lauded cook book, and a big heart mean Reuben Riffel will long be one of South Africa's favourite chefs.