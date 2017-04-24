Brand South Africa has partnered with Sunday Times Generation Next on this year’s Sunday Times Generation Next youth marketing conference, which looks at how youth affect marketing and advertising, and explores how they can drive the growth of local brands.

Mathiba Molefe

Brand South Africa and Sunday Times Generation Next host the 13th instalment of the annual Sunday Times Generation Next youth marketing conference on 11 May, at The Pavilion at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Sunday Times Generation Next was established in 2004 to keep track of how youth interact with, and respond to, brands in order to help brands cater to their needs and wants. It offers marketers an in-depth look at the buying and consumption habits of people between the ages of eight and 23.

A wide range of South African brands will be represented at the conference, which will help local brands market themselves better to people in this age group.

In turn, this will help to raise the profile of local brands among the youth and provide local alternatives to cater to their needs by connecting the customer directly to the producer.

One of the event’s main objectives, through its youth brand preference and consumer behaviour survey, is to teach young people about brand purchases. It highlights the many opportunities that South Africa has to offer and encourages them to support local brands.

This ties in tidily with Brand South Africa’s ongoing efforts to promote and enhance the country’s nation brand and to build pride and patriotism in South Africans.

Youth between the ages of eight and 23 account for an average of more than R120-billion of South Africa’s yearly expenditure, according to Sunday Times Generation Next, making this demographic of great significance to local business and marketers.

Join us

The Sunday Times Generation Next youth marketing conference offers marketers insight into the perceptions and consumption habits of the youth. It also offers youth the opportunity to interact with and share their views on local and imported brands. Finally, it recognises successful brands voted for by the youth.

There is also ready access to some of the country’s leading advertising, marketing and branding experts under one roof, bringing with them a wealth of knowledge and experience.

For more information about Sunday Times Generation Next and the upcoming marketing conference, visit the website here or get in touch via Facebook or Twitter.

You can also join in the conversation on social media; keep an eye out for the hashtag #GenNext2017 and find out what Sunday Times Generation Next and Brand South Africa have in store for you.

Tickets to this year’s conference are available on the Sunday Times Generation Next website, click here to book yours now: Tickets