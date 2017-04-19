The Small Business Handbook gives guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs

An international businesswoman, consultant and mentor, Nokwazi Mzobe is playing her part and sharing her deep experience with current and aspiring South African entrepreneurs in her new book, The Small Business Handbook.

Mathiba Molefe

The guide was launched earlier this month at Nu Metro Cinemas in Hyde Park, drawing a range of high-profile guests. Minister of Home Affairs Hlengiwe Mkhize gave the keynote address, with the backing of MCs Anele Mkuzo-Magape and Gugu Nkabinde.

“Looking back on my adventure as an entrepreneur, I always wished there was a single, accessible source in which to find the answers to my questions or solve problems, or at least point me in the right direction,” Mzobe says.

“That’s the inspiration behind The Small Business Handbook.”

Before Mzobe started Matoyana, her consulting agency, she spent eight years at two Fortune 500 multinational companies operating throughout Africa and the Middle East, where she developed and honed her business skills.

Mzobe then decided to take a year off to do her MBA, focusing on entrepreneurship and innovation.

This inspired her to establish Matoyana, which allows her to follow her passion for consulting and mentorship services. Her consultancy work enables other entrepreneurs to run successful, sustainable businesses, helping promote a culture of entrepreneurship and innovative thinking in the South African business community.

Mzobe says her book is far from being a typical business publication. It is more of a guide, covering 17 critical business-related topics. These include the role of social media in business as well as finance and best practices. She says the book is easy to understand and can be referenced on a daily basis to provide inspiration and practical advice.

Beyond just business

Mzobe’s willingness to improve people’s lives goes further than just the world of business.

Among a number of other endeavours, she has set in motions plans to partner with a local NGO to develop and maintain urban gardens.

She says her biggest wish is to improve education in South Africa. Mzobe’s mantra is a quote from media mogul Ellis Watson: “Just be obsessed about being brilliant and the money will come by default rather than by design.”

The Small Business Handbook

The Small Business Handbook is a tool business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs can refer to for ideas on how to address issues in their businesses. Other topics covered include how to create an ethical business environment, and understanding different revenue strategies.

The book is available online through the Matoyana website. Visit their Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

