Romeo Kumalo: I am an Entrepreneur

Business leader Romeo Kumalo plays his part in promoting entrepreneurship in South Africa, sharing his vast experience in the information and communications technology sector.

Brand South Africa’s partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation, Renault, MTN Business and MyStartUp on the ‘I am an Entrepreneur’ programme workshop series is aimed at promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship in South Africa.

Mentors and business pioneers present very different but compelling stories about their enterprising journey with budding entrepreneurs in a masterclass set-up.

The Bloemfontein chapter of ‘I am an Entrepreneur’ held a workshop on 7 October 2017 with business man Romeo Kumalo. He has more than 20 years of experience in the South African information and communications technology (ICT) sector, 10 years of which were spent with Vodacom. Now Kumalo has struck out on his own and is forging a new path to success.

Kumalo says he wants to make his own dent in the universe – and he plans to do this through supporting budding entrepreneurs in South Africa.

As a member of M-Net’s Shark Tank, he has been afforded the opportunity to get involved with young entrepreneurs and invest in businesses he believes will help solve societal problems in the country. In Shark Tank, budding entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to five industry leaders who decide whether the idea is worth investing in or not.

This was a great platform to amplify the values of Play Your Part as it highlights the goals of the National Development Plan to eliminate poverty and build an inclusive society through, among other things, youth development, skilling and empowering women and entrepreneurship. This ultimately sees South Africa having higher employment rates and a more confident, skilled workforce.

