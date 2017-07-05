Press release: Brand South Africa partners with Capricorn FM for the 9th youth seminar on entrepreneurship

Brand South Africa partnered with Capricorn FM for the 9th annual youth seminar, which took place on 24 June.

Johannesburg, Monday 26 June 2017 – In celebration of Youth Month, Brand South Africa in partnership with Capricorn FM hosted the 9th annual youth seminar at the Meropa Casino in Limpopo on Saturday 24 June 2017. The seminar saw over five hundred aspiring and well-established entrepreneurs attend the event to engage and exchange ideas on the latest global business trends and opportunities.

The seminar was in line with Brand South Africa’s domestic objective to positively position the Nation Brand through business opportunities as well as celebrate Youth Month to drive nation pride in the business of tourism.

“Brand South Africa’s involvement in the youth seminar provided an opportunity to share insights on perceptions of the country’s tourism offerings, which shape and impact directly on the overarching reputation of the country. A country’s reputation plays a key role in influencing tourists and visitors to the country”, said Ms Leigh-Gail Petersen, Brand South Africa’s Researcher.

Influential speakers imparted business knowledge, experiences through presentations and panel discussions as well as an emphasis on the importance of young people playing their role in contributing to the country’s economy through authentically South African businesses.

ABSA’s retail CEO, Jan Moganwa was the surprise motivational speaker that concluded the seminar and received a standing ovation, “success is not limited to a certain group of people”, said Mr Moganwa.

Some social media conversations on the seminar included:

#CapricornFmSeminar

After the seminar I’m feeling more positive…

Madikolo Travel and Tours is going to raise the Flag. — SirMogalza Ramoshaba (@SirMogalza) June 24, 2017

Thank you @CapricornFM for the wonderful and Inspiring talks we had at the #CapricornFMSeminar Much Appreciated! 👏🙏 — Kabelo S Komane 📱 (@kabelo_kayb) June 24, 2017

