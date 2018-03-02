Press Release: Brand South Africa joins hands with Partners for Possibility in Nelspruit

Brand South Africa in partnership with Partners for Possibility will be hosting a breakfast engagement session about a cutting edge leadership development process and opportunities to making meaningful contributions to education in South Africa, on Tuesday, 06 March 2018 in Nelspruit.

The Partners for Possibility Leadership development programme was established in 2010 by Symphonia for South Africa. It is a co-action, co-learning partnership between school principals and business leaders, enabling social cohesion through partnerships, and empowering principals to become change leaders in their schools and communities. The Partners for Possibility programme facilitates cross-sectoral reciprocal partnerships between business, government and civil society.

The primary objective of this partnership is to support both principal and school development to improve the quality of education provided for learners, and thus to improve the educational outcomes. Symphonia for South Africa provides this transformational leadership programme to create leadership capacity and allow for a significant development of social cohesion.

Media is invited to participate in an engaging programme as follows:

Date: Tuesday 06 March 2018

Time: 09h00-11h00

Venue: Mercure Hotel, Nelspruit

Contact/RSVP: Ntombi Ntanzi on 081 7041488 and/or ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

For more information about Partners for Possibility go to http://www.pfp4sa.org/

