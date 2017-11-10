A playground providing opportunities for youngsters

Project Playground strives to foster capable individuals through running life orientation programmes in a safe and nurturing environment.

Brand South Africa attended a fundraising event in October 2017 hosted by the Embassy of Sweden in support of Project Playground.

Project Playground is a Swedish-South African non-profit organisation founded in 2010 by Princess Sofia of Sweden and Frida Vesterberg. Their mission was to give youngsters between the ages of four and 18 better opportunities in life through recreational and educational activities.

The project currently helps about 750 youngsters in the Western Cape townships of Langa and Gugulethu.

Attending the fundraiser, Brand South Africa CEO, Dr Kingsley Makhubela spoke of the long-standing relations between the Sweden and South Africa. “Swedish-South Africa links go as far back as the 1960s when a countrywide Swedish anti-apartheid movement was founded in support of the struggle for liberation.”

In true Play Your Part spirit, Sweden contributed a great deal to bringing about positive change in South Africa, and the relations between Sweden and South Africa have continued beyond the struggle for liberation. They now include partnerships that address other socio-economic and political challenges – children’s rights being one of them.

Project Playground strives to champion children’s rights through various life orientation programmes. The project provides a safe environment where every child grows up with a belief in the future and the desire to positively improve their own life. It is hoped that by making available good role models for the children, Project Playground can nurture capable and assured individuals.

Project Playground is a sanctuary away from the insecurity that characterises many of the children’s lives. Life orientation is achieved by means of team sports, dance, music, art, and drama, among other activities.

The 50 staff members are highly dedicated to the project’s vision and mission. Through regular staff development programmes the team is able to gain knowledge in their specific areas of specialisation in the organisation. This means that the children’s interactions with their mentors is effective because they have a comprehensive view of the child’s environment and represent a continuous and secure contact throughout the child’s upbringing.

Project Playground is a wonderful demonstration of how individuals and collectives can come together and play their part for the greater good of their society.

Visit the Project Playground website to find out more about how this organisation is playing its part and how you can get involved in helping children in South Africa reach their potential.

