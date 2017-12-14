Play Your Part TV series: Episode 14 synopsis

Here’s a little taste of what episode 14 of the Play Your Part TV Series has in store for you this Saturday. This week you get to meet three women who have been working tirelessly to make a difference in their communities.

The Play Your Part TV series is coming at you again this Saturday, same time at 6pm and same place on SABC 2. Here’s a quick look at what episode 14 has in store for you on 16 December.

Nosipho Community Foundation

Nosipho Ngcobo, the founder of the Nosipho Community Foundation, can often be found strolling along the streets of Durban as a Good Samaritan on the move. Through her organisation, Ngcobo offers a helping hand to the homeless, providing shelter, food and employment opportunities where she can.

New Jerusalem Home for Children

New Jerusalem Home for Children just outside Tembisa, Gauteng, recently hosted the South African National Men’s Hockey Team. We speak to Phina Mojapelo, the social work manager for the children’s home, about the experience and what the organisation is all about.

El Theos

Through her extensive experience in helping the El Theos organisation, Bijou Bakole, has taken it upon herself to provide support to a few young boys in coping with their challenging domestic circumstances.

