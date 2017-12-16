Play Your Part TV series episode 14: get involved

Episode 14 of the Play Your Part TV series features the Nosipho Community Foundation, the New Jerusalem Home for Children and the El Theos organisation. Tune in this evening, find out what they’re about and how you can play a part in their initiatives.

There are numerous opportunities to get involved in improving the lives of those around you, be it through funding or offering your time and expertise helping organisations make a difference.

On Episode 14 of the Play Your Part TV series, airing on Saturday 16 December 2017 at 6pm on SABC 2, we take a look at three organisations who have helped improve the lives of people living with difficult circumstances.

Here’s more on two of the organisations featured, with ideas on how you can play your part:

Nosipho Community Foundation

Established in 2014 by Nosipho Ngcobo, the Nosipho Community Foundation serves as a sanctuary to homeless and destitute living in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The foundation works with volunteers from across the country to help take care of the needs of vulnerable people in and around the city.

Ngcobo and the rest of her team welcome anybody looking to make a difference and call on you to get involved.

Those interested can have a look at the organisation’s website to get in touch or have a look at their Facebook page.

New Jerusalem Home for Children

Not far from Tembisa, Gauteng, is the New Jerusalem Home for Children, a faith-based non-profit organisation that has been home to more than 1 000 children since September 2000.

The home not only offers shelter and nourishment, it also aims to develop the children into well-rounded adults through education, social and emotional support.

Find out more about the organisation on its website or via its Facebook page.

