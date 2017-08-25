Play Your Part TV series coming soon

The new Play Your Part television series will be broadcast from 26 August on SABC 2. Launched on Wednesday, it explores active citizenship in South Africa.

Brand South Africa’s Sithembile Ntombela, Katie Mohamed of Brand Fusion, Kabelo Mabalane of Shout for a Safer South Africa and Linda Magapatona-Sangaret, also of Brand South Africa, at the media launch of the Play Your Part television series on 23 August 2017. (Images: Mathiba Molefe)

Melissa Javan
The first episode of the new Play Your Part television series would be aired on Saturday, 26 August 2017 on SABC 2, Brand South Africa said yesterday at the show’s media launch in Johannesburg, at the SABC’s Radiopark.

The television series made its debut in June 2014.

Guests such as actor and musician Kabelo Mabalane – the show’s host – shared their behind-the-scenes experiences. The TV series aims to inspire South Africans to make a difference in their communities.

Brand South Africa said the Play Your Part show would offer viewers an inspirational insight into the world of active citizenship and volunteerism by profiling South Africans across the country who were doing extraordinary things to change people’s lives for the better.

Every person should build the nation brand

Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Brand South Africa CEO, said the responsibility of building the country’s nation brand was not just in the hands of the government and Brand South Africa. “Civil society, ordinary people play a fundamental role in building a nation’s brand.”

The television series was going “to expose the talent we have in terms of building the nation’s brand, building the country”, he said.

Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Brand South Africa CEO, says it is the role of every South African to build the country’s nation brand.

It was important to come up with solutions to the country’s issues, said Makhubela. “We urge you to do a good share in building the country’s nation brand.” He thanked the SABC Foundation for collaborating with Brand South Africa in broadcasting the message about the role people needed to play within their communities.

Behind-the-scenes

Kabelo Mabalane is the co-founder of the initiative Shout for a Safer South Africa, a movement against crime and violence. It also promotes active citizenship.

Show host Mabalane said it was a privilege to be part of the show. “Sometimes we had to travel far. Every time I met these [active citizens] I would leave feeling inspired to be a better person. Another feeling I experienced was gratitude.

“Imagine if you woke up and got to keep only the things you were grateful for the night before. Some would wake up with nothing at all.”

Mabalane is a Play Your Part ambassador.

Shalate Teffo of the children’s home Dimphonyana Tsa Lapeng is happy that her mother, Asnath, is getting a voice through the Play Your Part TV series. The organisation will be featured on the television show.

There are 26 episodes in the series. Chef Mogau Seshoene of The Lazy Makoti features in one, in which she speaks about how her business is preserving the heritage and culture of South Africa. “I have mammas from rural areas and townships who give cooking classes of traditional food recipes.”

Seshoene was excited about the show. “I’m interested to see who else features in the television series.

“I think Play Your Part is a great initiative; it’s a great way to motivate people – whatever it is you are doing in your little corner can have an impact on the country.”

Guests at the launch:

Entrepreneur Sabelo Masinga with Geraldine Engelman from Ster-Kinekor Theatres and Dorcas Dube from Partners for Possibility.
Brand South Africa CEO Dr Kingsley Makhubela with researchers Jan Wegelin of African Response and Dr Petrus de Kock of Brand South Africa.
Brand South Africa’s Rabia Metedad (left) and Tshepiso Malele (right) with Mpange Chapeshamano of Avatar Agency.
Thobile Mushwana, a Play Your Part ambassador, with Sithembile Ntombela of Brand South Africa.
Tshiamo Tladi of Polar X and Mogau Seshoene of The Lazy Makoti.

