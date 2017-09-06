Play Your Part series episode three: synopsis

Here’s a sneak peek of episode three of the Play Your Part television series, which airs on Saturday, 9 September 2017 on SABC 2.

Brand South Africa reporter

In the third episode of Play Your Part, guests include geologist and science champion Tshiamo Legoale and entrepreneur Tebogo Ditshego, who promotes literacy.

The episode, which airs on Saturday, 9 September 2017, is part of a 26-episode series.

The debut Play Your Part aired in June 2014. The series aims to inspire its audience to contribute towards social cohesion, active citizenry, nation brand pride, and patriotism though getting people to play their part in society.

The themes covered in Play Your Part are education, skills development, entrepreneurship, women- and youth empowerment.

Here’s a preview of what you can expect to see in episode three:

Karin Landi, co-founder of Community Hours, gives teens out of the box volunteering opportunities to encourage them to become active citizens.

In this episode, Landi and learners from Kingsmead College in Johannesburg exchange their time and support for fighting skills and insight from inner city young men with Fight with Insight.

Businessman Tebogo Ditshego founded the online book club ReadABookSA to encourage more South Africans to get into the habit of reading books.

Followers of ReadABookSA pledge to read one book a month.

Geologist Tshiamo Legoale, 27, won an international science competition with her invention that proposes using wheat enzymes to extract gold from tailings or mine dumps.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 every Saturday on SABC 2.

