Play Your Part series episode four: synopsis

Brand South Africa reporter

The fourth episode of Play Your Part television series features guests Mogau Seshoene, Gail Styger and York Zucchi.

Mogau Seshoene is known for her company The Lazy Makoti which offers cooking classes in African cuisine.

Gail Styger is the founder and trustee of the initiative Wot-if Trust in Diepsloot, Johannesburg. The organisation’s key focus is developing women and youth.

York Zucchi, an entrepreneur and motivational speaker, is Swiss but calls South Africa home. He created the initiative, Join the Equation, to match opportunities to businesses all over the world.

