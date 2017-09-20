Play Your Part series episode five: synopsis

Here is a sneak peek at episode five of the Play Your Part television series, which airs on Saturday, 23 September 2017 on SABC 2.

Brand South Africa reporter

In the fifth episode of Play Your Part, viewers will hear the stories of Paul Modjadji, Esther Mahlangu and Firdoze Bulbulia.

The episode, which airs on Saturday, 23 September at 18:00, is part of a 26-episode series.

Here’s a preview of episode five:

Esther Mahlangu

Mahlangu is globally known for her brightly coloured paintings and murals, inspired by the Ndebele tradition. She is teaching young women and girls the techniques that have been passed down through her family.

Firdoze Bulbulia

Bulbulia’s roles include film director and independent producer. She is involved with the Feroza Adam Foundation and the iTouch Foundation, which promotes skills development and offers mentorship.

Paul Modjadji

Dancer Modjadji was the first South African artist to win the South African Youth Award in the Arts and Entertainment category, which he won in 2012. He was also the 2013 City of Tshwane brand ambassador.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 every Saturday on SABC 2.

