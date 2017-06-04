We, the People Walk 2017

On Sunday 26 March Brand South Africa, Constitution Hill and other stakeholders including the Gauteng Legislature and the City of Joburg took part in We, the People Walk event. Its aim is to promote constitutional awareness and reinforce unity and ubuntu.

The Constitution Hill annual ‘We, the People Walk’ took place on 26 March 2017 under the theme ‘Affirming Constitutionalism’. Brand South Africa – in partnership with Constitution Hill, Gauteng Legislature and the City of Jo’burg – hosted this event.

The foundation of the South African Nation Brand is the widely respected Constitution of South Africa, which guides, promotes and protects the values of the South African Nation Brand. The ‘We, The People Walk’ title was taken from the South African Constitution preamble. The walk commemorates the coming of age of the world’s most progressive Constitution through activities which nurture patriotism, constitutional awareness and active citizenship and celebrates the 21st anniversary of South Africa’s Constitution.

While ‘We, The People Walk’ took place, children under the age of 12 had an opportunity to participate in their own walk, designed to inculcate the Bill of Rights and Responsibilities through activities such as interacting with mascots; musical activities; chalking the legacy and other child friendly activities.

After the walk there were various activities for both young and old alike. On stage were performances by musicians, poets and dancers, and there were also be activities for children such as face-painting, a jumping castle, as well as educational programmes to teach them about their rights and responsibilities.