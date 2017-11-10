Play Your Part television series returns

The life-changing Play Your Part series shares inspiring stories of ordinary South Africans doing extraordinary things.

The Play Your Part television series is back! The 26 episode docu-reality series has, since its launch in August 2017, consistently offered viewers an inspirational insight into the world of active citizenship and volunteerism by profiling citizens from across the country who are doing extraordinary things to change people’s lives for the better.

Presented by Play Your Part ambassador Kabelo Mabalane, the family show hopes to continue to empower viewers, young and old, to get involved in their individual communities and play their part in uplifting the spirit of South Africa.

So far, episodes have featured the likes of Tebogo Ditshego, Mogau Seshoene, Esther Mahlangu, Professor Thabo Msibi, Alan Farber, and Dr Michael Mol, who shared their stories of active citizenship in the areas of literacy, local cuisine, art, education, film production and healthcare.

There are still many more stories of inspiration that viewers can look forward to.

Be sure to catch Play Your Part every Saturday, at 6pm on SABC 2.

