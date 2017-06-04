Former teacher empowers others through creativity

Marjolein Gamble is a former pre-primary and primary school teacher who was inspired by a fondness for creativity to create sustainable products and empower local workers.

Marjolein Gamble started with blank cards on which she drew with colour pencils and printed on recycled local paper. This is where the name ‘Carte-Blanche’ came from. According to the Oxford dictionary, this French term means “a blank piece of paper to be filled in as the possessor pleases”.

Today Gamble sells a variety of products such as: artistic blank greeting cards; notebooks made from recycled card and paper; shweshwe shoulder bags; reversible peak hats, shirts and shorts; shweshwe and canvas aprons; printed shoulder bags; and decorative glow in the dark shapes.

Sustainability is the key focus for Carte-Blanche and Gamble sources locally manufactured and environmentally friendly materials.

Carte-Blanche is in its infancy but already creates a lot of regular work and employs a few locals on a part-time and contract basis.

Carte-Blanche invites you to buy good quality products and clothes which are affordable, artistic and which support our local artisans and resources.

Their website is www.carteblanchecards.com.