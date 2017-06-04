Brand South Africa, Freedom Park honour struggle heroes

On 27 April 2017 Brand South Africa partnered with Freedom Park to celebrate 23 years of freedom in South Africa.

Freedom Park is a cultural institution housing a museum and a memorial dedicated to chronicling and honouring the many who contributed to South Africa’s liberation.

The museum aims to preserve and narrate the story of the African continent, and specifically South Africa, from the dawn of humanity, through pre-colonial, colonial and apartheid history and heritage, to the post-apartheid nation of today.

It is a long walk, spanning some 3.6-billion years. On 27 April 2017, normal entry tariffs did not apply at Freedom Park and members of the public we granted free entry.