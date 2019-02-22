Woodlands Dairy and COYSA play their unconventional part in preserving the environment

Woodlands Dairy food group is committed to spreading the message of environmental health. The company recently embarked on a clean-up campaign that invited participants in the creative sector to get their hands dirty. The end result? A clean city and an eye-catching billboard made from recycled material.

Woodlands Dairy saw an opportunity to use graphics to demonstrate the impact of littering. As part of their ongoing ‘clean up your hood for good’ campaign, Woodlands Diary (First Choice) partnered with Colours of You South Africa (COYSA), an organisation that seeks to promote both artistic talent and all things South African by bringing people together through art & design, to create this artwork that can be found on the R303 as motorists leave the N2 and enter Humansdorp in the Eastern Cape.

A crew of just over 50 people were challenged to clean up this stretch of road (R303 between the N2 and Humansdorp). The cleanup kicked off at the end of October last year, and has been on-going.

Tinus Pretorius, Woodlands Dairy/First Choice GM: sales and marketing shared the campaign objective with MarkLives.com: “We wanted to involve local creatives to help us drive awareness about the benefits of cleaning up their neighbourhood. We need to get the public’s attention when it comes to littering, and what better way they to use the rubbish that’s thrown away? It also gives people a taste of the amazing work from the Port Elizabeth arts community.”

About Woodlands Dairy

Woodlands Diary is situated along the South African Garden Route, right in the heart of the Eastern Cape dairy region in Humansdorp. With a team of +-1400 people, they pride themselves in innovative thinking, the speedy development of new products and excellent customer service.

Their range includes various cheeses, butter, cream, amasi, custard, flavoured milk and extended shelf life (ESL) fresh milk, UHT Milk, dairy desserts, dessert toppings and ice cream.

Additional reporting: Marklives.com