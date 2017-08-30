Play Your Part series episode two: synopsis

The second episode of the new Play Your Part television series airs on Saturday, 2 September 2017. Here’s a synopsis of what you’ll see.

Brand South Africa reporter

The second episode of the new season of the Play Your Part television series airs on Saturday, 2 September on SABC 2. Each week, the series, which has 26 episodes, profiles South Africans who are making a positive difference in their communities.

Entrepreneur and politician Zareef Minty, Nina Venjakob of the initiative Out of the Box and the team of the Awethu Project are featured.

Minty is an entrepreneur and author of the book Empire. The book teaches young people to become financially savvy. There is also a focus on self-branding.

The Awethu Project helps entrepreneurs through incubation centres and online mentorship.

It has partnered with more than 100 entrepreneurs who were seeking financial and operational support to grow their business, without the business owners giving up control.

Venjakob, of the non-government organisation Out of the Box, uplifts and empowers people in Germiston and its surrounding areas.

The NGO helps individuals become self-sufficient entrepreneurs. Skills and training are provided.

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 every Saturday on SABC 2.

