Play Your Part Episode 26: Synopsis

The 26th and final episode of the Play Your Part Television Series will air on Saturday, 17 March 2018 on SABC 2 at 18h00.

Kabelo Mabalane

In this episode, Play Your Part ambassador and host Kabelo Mabalane will take viewers through some of the highlights of the season.

Over the course of the season viewers saw a wide variety of people doing extraordinary things for the benefit of South Africa.

Viewers saw the pillars of Active Citizenship, Social Cohesion, Youth Development, Women Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Skills Development being promoted. Each of these pillars could stand on their own, but the foundation on which they stand is education.

Education is not just about going to school and getting a degree. It’s about widening your knowledge and absorbing the truth about life. The season saw individuals and organisations with a passion for educating and empowering others to get involved by being proactive, creative and committed about the development of the country.

