The Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards 2021 have now opened entries in the ‘Job Creation’ category

Johannesburg, 5 November 2021- According to the World Bank, South Africa’s biggest challenge is its job market. Even in the best of times, the labour market has been marked by high levels of unemployment and inactivity.

However, when there is a high level of employment, economic growth becomes inevitable. Having the freedom to hire additional staff allows small businesses to significantly reduce unemployment rates overtime and contribute to better living conditions for ordinary citizens.

Brand South Africa has given the necessary headway into supporting entrepreneurs, as they work to close this large gap, through the Play Your Part Awards 2021.

The primary aim of the Job Creation category is to acknowledge an individual or organisation that is not only working to eliminate poverty, but is also making inroads in reversing the effects of decades of economic exclusion, coupled with a devastating worldwide pandemic.

According to entrepreneur and Play Your Part Awards judge York Zucchi, “The future of work does not lie in finding a job. The future of work is about selling your expertise to solve a business problem. This is a wonderful future if you are self-motivated and ambitious, which are attitudes that don’t cost anything to acquire. In this new world, everyone can become an entrepreneur and own their destiny.”

The Brand South Africa Play Your Part Awards understand that new employment opportunities can enhance take home pay and financial obligations for previously unemployed or underemployed workers.



Moreover, increasing current employee wages results in higher consumer spending, which benefits other businesses that are dependent on consumer sales for survival. As a result, local economies are healthier, and more small businesses are able to flourish.

“When looking for a winner for the Job Creation category I look for people who make lemonade out of lemons. It doesn’t matter how small or big your impact is, what matters is that you tried and make a difference in someone’s life. A proactive South African society that tries to raise the tide for all boats is a country that is going places! South Africa is full of phenomenal people who roll up their sleeves and want to make a difference.” concludes Zucchi.

If you know an active citizen or organisation that is working to address South Africa’s job creation challenges by responding to high rates of economic inactivity, high rates of unemployment or low levels of self-employment, then tell them to enter the Play Your Part Awards 2021! The entry form is available on the Brand South Africa website: www.brandsouthafrica.com.

For more information on how to enter or nominate an initiative, click here.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.