Ten Outstanding Young Persons of South Africa will be honoured by JCI South Africa in partnership with Brand South Africa

25 November 2020, Durban – The time has come to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of our country’s youth. The JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World (JCI TOYP) programmme acknowledges young people who excel in their chosen fields and exemplify the best attributes of the world’s youth of high performers in their areas of influence. By recognising these young people, JCI encourages them and others to strive for excellence and continue to serve others with distinction. It’s just one way that JCI contributes to preparing better future leaders, who will create better societies and ultimately a better world.

Ten Outstanding Young Persons of South Africa will be acknowledged in a prestigious Gala Dinner to be held in Durban International Convention Centre, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday 28th of November 2020. This will be a side event happening concurrently with the annual JCI South Africa National Convention. TOYP Awards are rolled out in partnership with Brand South Africa, a partnership that has been ongoing for more than two years now. “This year is a very special and significant year as one of our TOYP Awardees has been honored as one of the 2020 JCI Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World. Her incredible work advocating for gender equality in the category of Contribution to Children, World Peace and or Human Rights.” said our JCI South Africa National President, Ms Zandile Makhoba.

This year; the event will be even more significant and special, too, as it will be graced by 2020 JCI World President Mr Itai Manyere. Amongst the list of other very significant guests will be MEC of KwaZulu-Natal Treasury, Honorable, Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Ethekwini Municipality Mayor, Cllr. Mxolisi Kaunda. The theme of this year National Convention is Speed, Transformation, Agility and Responsiveness, which is in partnership with KwaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau.

Notes to the Editor

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

For more information on Brand South Africa, log on to www.brandsouthafrica.com or like facebook.com/BrandSouthAfrica and follow @BrandSouthAfrica on Instagram and Brand_SA on twitter for regular updates.

About Junior Chamber International

Junior Chamber International is a global community of young active citizens between the ages 18 and 40 years living, communicating, taking action and creating sustainable impact in their communities. There are nearly 200,000 active members in 115 countries around the globe who are part of this network. Active citizens are individuals invested in the future of our world. JCI continually gathers these persons from all sectors of society. We develop skills, knowledge and rapport to make informed decisions and take action to create a positive change that will make our mother earth a better place than we found it.

