Storytelling and Literacy Promotion in partnership with the University of Johannesburg and the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa

On Thursday, 25 March 2021, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in partnership with Brand South Africa and the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) launched a student storytelling interdisciplinary project.

The project provides students with an opportunity to tell their stories of hope and resilience – inspiring those around them to play their part.

The students from the Department of Strategic Communication in the Faculty of Humanities, Applied Information Systems representing the College of Business and Economics and Applied Legal Studies from the Faculty of Law are working together to produce inspirational stories featuring their own experiences and those of others. The stories will be published on digital platforms developed by senior Applied Information Systems’ students following the legal council of senior Law students.

Brand South Africa and the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) partnered with UJ on the project to provide the theme and the industry support.

The project takes place in two phases. The first phase of the project required the Public Relations (PR) students to choose from a list of South African social issues and tell a personal story of hope. The second phase will require the PR students to tell the stories of local heroes (involved with community projects or businesses or micro influencers). For each phase the Applied Legal Studies students will council other students to ensure that the POPI Act, Copyright regulations and digital privacy laws are adhered to.

At the launch, UJ Public Relations and Communications students Hafsa Abdi, Paballo Matsaneng and Amogelang Thlowe shared their stories of perseverance with attendees.

“Being at UJ for the past few years enabled me not only to get access to quality education but it also made me a more resilient and independent individual. I believe that all the years I’ve spent studying at UJ have changed my destiny and the destiny of my future children because if I am educated they are more likely to be educated and that’s what breaks the cycle of ignorance breaks and real change is felt in society” said Abdi.

Click here to watch the full videos.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.