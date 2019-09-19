South African teenager set to compete at the renowned Miss Teen Global Beauty pageant in Brazil

A 15-year-old teenager born and raised in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria is a young girl reaching for the stars. Oratilwe Mashigo is set to represent South Africa at the renowned Miss Teen Global beauty pageant due to take place 14th – 20th October 2019 in Brazil.

This is a lifetime opportunity for young Mashigo as she seeks to fly the South African flag high, promoting our diverse cultures and tourism to the world whilst showcasing her beauty and talents.

Not only is she Miss Teenager SA 2019 1st princess, she is also the founder of the Sandpaper Victors campaign, a non-profit organisation with a focus on alleviating teenagers’ emotional challenges. She was recently tasked with the responsibility of co-facilitating support group workshops with the New York University volunteers.

This collaboration will extend the Sandpaper Victors campaign’s footprint whilst drawing international learnings. Oratilwe is a high performer academically and has earned numerous merit awards.

Brand South Africa applauds this young lady and urges citizens to assist Oratilwe in raising funds for her to compete at the Miss Teen Global Beauty pageant where she will put South Africa on the global stage.

For donations;

Bank: Nedbank

Account Number : 0191479755

Account Holder: Oratilwe Mashigo

Reference: Your Name and Surname

For more information to support, please contact Oratilwe’s manager Ms Frangelina Letsoalo 082 806 9691