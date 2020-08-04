Public invited to Miss South Africa Top 10 reveal

South Africa and the judges have voted! The Top 10 finalists for Miss South Africa 2020 will be announced on Wednesday, 5 August, at 11h00 and everyone is invited to the virtual reveal.

The 62nd edition of Miss South Africa takes place on Saturday, 24 October 2020, in a glamorous and entertainment-packed pageant – screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic – where one of the Top 10 will inherit the glittering crown from current Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier.

It will also be live-streamed for an international audience.

These are the semi-finalists in the running (in alphabetical order of their first names):

– Anazarde Omar (21) from Crown Gardens in Johannesburg has a BA Strategic Communication in Marketing from the University of Johannesburg.

– Aphelele Mbiyo (24) who was born in Mthata and raised in Port Elizabeth but currently lives in Johannesburg, holds a BA in Integrated Marketing Communications.

– Busisiwe Mmotla (27) is from Soweto and is a Senior & FET Phase teacher who graduated from the University of Johannesburg and is currently studying for a diploma in personal training.

– Chantelle Pretorius (24) from Tshwane, Gauteng, a full-time international model who is also finishing her B.Com Business Management degree through Unisa and has a diploma in nutrition.

– Jordan van der Vyver (24) comes from Greenpoint, Cape Town, and is an international model who usually spends half the year working overseas.

– Karishma Ramdev (25) who hails from Chatsworth in KwaZulu Natal, is now based in Joburg working as a medical doctor at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

– Lebogang Mahlangu (24) from Soshanguve, Gauteng, is a food scientist working in research and development for a large multi-national.

– Matsepo Sithole (21) is from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal and is a full-time 4th year law student at the University of Pretoria.

– Melissa Nayimuli (24) is from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape but now lives in Sunninghill, Johannesburg where she works as an account manager for a marketing agency.

– Natasha Joubert (23) who is from Centurion, Tshwane, has a B.Com in Marketing Management and works in PR at a firm of attorneys.

– Olin-Shae De La Cruz (26) comes from Bryanston, Gauteng and is in her final year of a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Media Operations Management.

– Palesa Keswa (23) is from Sasolburg in the Free State and has an undergraduate degree in economics and risk management and is currently doing her honours in economics at the North West University.

– Savannah Schutzler (24), from Rondebosch in the Western Cape, is an actress who graduated with a BA Degree in Drama and Theatre Studies from Stellenbosch University.

– Shudufhadzo Musida (24) comes from Ha-Masia in Limpopo and has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from the University of Pretoria. She is currently doing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

– Thato Mosehle (25) hails from Klerksdorp in the North West and is a medical doctor currently completing her internship with the aim of becoming an anesthesiologist.

If you want to be present when the finalists are announced, the Miss South Africa Organisation will be live streaming the Top 10 announcement event on Wednesday, August 5, at 11:00.

Here is how you can watch:

1. Subscribe online to be granted FREE access to view the event

2. Click here to subscribe – https://misssa.live/

3. After subscribing you will have access to view the event live online from 11:00.

Miss South Africa is presented by Weil Entertainment, in association with M-Net, Mzansi Magic, Sun International and Brand South Africa

Go to:

Ø https://www.misssa.co.za

Ø Facebook: facebook.com/MsSouthAfrica

Ø Twitter: @Official_MissSA

Ø Instagram: @official_misssa

Ø YouTube: youtube.com/TheMissSAPageant

#MissSA2020 #FaceYourPower #EmbraceYourFuture #MissSATop10Finalists

Issued by Ninesquared Communications and Events on behalf of the Miss South Africa Organisation. For more information contact Janine Walker on janine@ninesquared.co.za or 083 600 9753 ; Grant Bushby on grant@ninesquared.co.za or 076 494 4747