Play Your Part heads to Mpumalanga to encourage youth entrepreneurship

Johannesburg, Wednesday 31 July 2019 – Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part programme, in partnership with the Youth Economic Alliance, will host Grade 11 and 12 High School learners, as well as young entrepreneurs in Mpumalanga, to engage in a community outreach activity, themed “turn your ideas into currencies”.

The Youth Economic Alliance Non-proﬁt Company (YEA), is an entity established to drive the development and advancement of youth entrepreneurship. It champions youth entrepreneurship through targeted programmes that collectively address the unemployment problem among youth (particularly in previously disadvantaged backgrounds) by providing them with opportunities to develop their businesses, as well as providing access to resources and linkages needed to realize their potential, as young social and economic entrepreneurs.

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms Thembi Siweya will give the keynote address. Deputy Minister Siweya is a youth activist and a philanthropist who is very passionate about promoting a culture of reading and writing.

The outreach activity will emphasize the importance of active citizenship with a focus on how young people can support their communities.

The conversation on Play Your Part will seek to identify innovative solutions and opportunities big or small for the community. This is to encourage and guide them on how to leverage opportunities in entrepreneurship towards a progressive frame of thinking and action.

Media is invited to attend. Details are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 3rd August 2019

Time: 12h00 -15h00

Venue: Bongisimbi Comprehensive School

Thomas Mahlangu

4052 Thys Jonker Street

Ackerville

eMalahleni

For more information please contact Ms Ntombi Ntanzi

ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com or 064 890 6819

Follow the conversation on @PlayYourPartSA #PlayYourPart #GetInvolved.