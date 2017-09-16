Play Your Part episode four: get involved with the initiatives

You can get involved with the guests featured on episode four of Play Your Part. In this episode viewers will discover how they contribute to making South Africa a better place to live by creating job opportunities and promoting entrepreneurship.

In episode four of the Play Your Part television series, viewers learn how three people use entrepreneurship – each in a different way – to empower women and youth in South Africa. The guests are Gail Styger, Mogau Seshoene and York Zucchi.

The episode, which airs on Saturday, 16 September 2017 at 18:00 on SABC 2, is hosted by Play Your Part ambassador Kabelo Mabalane. Artist and musician Mabalane is also a co-founder of the initiative, Shout for a Safer South Africa.

The 26-episode Play Your Part series aims to inspire viewers to become active citizens and take part in volunteerism by profiling South Africans across the country who are doing extraordinary things to change people’s lives for the better.

Learn more about episode four’s three guests and how you can get involved with them:

Gail Styger

Styger is the founder and trustee of Wot-if Trust. The organisation runs various programmes in Diepsloot, Johannesburg that work on empowering especially women and youth through skills development and entrepreneurship.

Wot-if Trust also manages stakeholder engagement and consultation to channel BEE funds and guarantee points on the BEE Scorecard for contributions by corporates to the community.

Its building, Father Louis Blondel Centre, is used as an open collaborative workspace where entrepreneurs, small businesses and community projects can access facilities and support services, more often than not without incurring costs.

Contact details:

York Zucchi

Zucchi is the founder of Join the Equation, an initiative set up to match opportunities to businesses. It operates in 57 countries.

Zucchi, who is also a motivational speaker, travels to townships to inspire entrepreneurship through talking to businesses.

Contact details:

Website: yzafrica.org and jointheequation.com

Twitter: @YZP and find Zucchi on Linkedin

Mogau Seshoene

For the past three years, Seshoene has been promoting South African culture and heritage through teaching people about traditional South African cuisine.

Her company, The Lazy Makoti, employs rural and township women to host cooking classes using local food as well as to sell handcrafted, locally produced kitchen accessories.

Mogau also hosts a cooking show on national television that showcases African recipes.

Contact details:

Website: thelazymakoti.wordpress.com

Twitter: @thelazymakoti and find her on Facebook

Play Your Part is broadcast at 18:00 every Saturday on SABC 2.

To get involved in playing your part in South Africa:

Check out the conversation on Twitter: #GetInvolved; or,

Find out about initiatives on Play Your Part here.

