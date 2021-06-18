Updated Statement on the Soweto Youth Golf Day in commemoration of Youth Day

JOHANNESBURG, 18 June 2021 – The much-anticipated #SowetoYouthGolfDay could unfortunately not take place as scheduled on 16 June 2021. This is due to protest action and road closures in various parts of Soweto on Youth Day. Fortunately, Thato (TT) Mbha, a Soweto-born entrepreneur and philanthropist, has not given up on his quest to create employment and build the township economy.

Mbha has since moved the event to Monday 21 June 2021, supported by various stakeholders in the private and public sector, together with Brand South Africa. The programme is open to 72 caddy golfers between the ages of 18 and 35 from in and around Soweto. This is an opportunity for the youth to build relationships with each other and the various mentors that will be participating on the day and beyond. It will take place on a first come, first admitted basis upon registration at the Soweto Golf Club.

“It is the resilience in our DNA that propels us to think beyond the challenges, pressing on to find new and different ways in difficult times. It is an inspiration to work with Play Your Part Ambassadors who live by these values. Thato ‘TT” Mbha is the true epitome of a great philanthropist,” said Sithembile Ntombela, Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Marketing Officer.

