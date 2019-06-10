The South African Reserve Bank and the South African Mint launch new commemorative coin range

In celebrating the 25th anniversary of South Africa’s Constitutional democracy, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the South African Mint yesterday launched a new batch of R2 and R5 coins, this time including some of the country’s internationally-recognised fine artists.

The new circulation of coins, inspired by the rich diversity in artistry and design, was officially launched by SARB governor, Lesetja Kganyago on Wednesday 5 June 2019 at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

Speaking at the launch, Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that the new design speaks to the rights of South African citizens and celebrates the inclusivity of our constitution.

“I am told that, during the engagement with young South Africans, ‘our constitutional rights’ came up several times, which made this the overarching theme that we decided to depict on the coins”, he said at the launch. “These perspectives were brought to life by some of the country’s most talented young artists who not only poured passion into the project but also captured the essence of the theme.”

Fine artist Neo Mahlangu was assigned the R2 coin that depicts children’s rights, as well as the R2 coin that speaks to the Right to Education. Visual artist Maaike Bakker had the task of redesigning the Environmental Rights’ R2 coin, while Rasty Knayles, graffiti and tattoo artist, designed the Freedom of Movement and Residence R2 coin. Other creatives on the project include well-known artist Peter Mammes, who redesigned the R2 coin for Freedom of Religion, Belief and Opinion. A special mention should be made of feminist artist and activist, Lady Skollie who put her artistry behind the R5 coin themed ‘Let us live and strive for freedom’.

Brand South acknowledges and celebrates our young and vibrant artists who continue to fly the flag of the nation brand. General Manager for Communications at Brand South Africa, Ms Thoko Modise says: “Young creatives in South Africa need to be treasured for their invaluable contribution. The more we rally around them, the greater their impact on a global scale.”

The Constitutional Court of South Africa has, in addition, released a limited SA25 24-carat collectable range that was designed by artist ShaunGaylard.

The new circulation of coins symbolises a collaborative effort that harmoniously demonstrates freedom and democracy. Would you dare put your money where your mouth is?

For more information, visit the South African Mint website.

Additional Reporting: Business Tech