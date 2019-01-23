Starting off 2019 ‘In Good Company’

Play Your Part ambassador, Jabulile Gwala is a brand and marketing guru with a passion for empowering youth and women in South Africa to make a positive contribution in society. Jabulile does this through the ‘In Good Company’ programme which she founded in 2014. The programme focuses on creating platforms where members of the youth and women can share ideas and knowledge on how to attain gender diversity in society. Some of the platforms include an annual summit for women in corporate; mentoring and coaching sessions for young professionals; and career guidance for Secondary School learners.

Following a successful inaugural ‘In Good Company Experience Summit’ in August 2018, where actress, writer and producer, Issa Rae gave the keynote address on gender diversity and inclusivity, Jabulile and her team plan to host another exciting Summit in August 2019 in Johannesburg under the theme ‘Building the Africa of Tomorrow’.

This Summit will be preceded by a series of ‘In Good Company’ Masterclasses and Dialogues on ways to transform the current state of affairs in gender equality where attendants can look forward to engaging with Ayanda-Allie Paine, Dr Precious Motsepe, Minnie Dlamini, Yolisa Phahle, Azania Mosaka, Basetsana Kumalo, and Gugulethu Mfuphi.

The first ‘In Good Company Experience Masterclass’ for this year will take place on 31 January 2018 in Johannesburg.

For more information on the In Good Company Summit, Masterclasses and Dialogues, visit www.ingoodco.co.za and follow Jabulile on @jabulim01 and @ingoodcompanyza on Twitter and @in_good_companyza on Instagram and Facebook.