Sindisa Dunga Foundation Plays its Part in youth development through a career expo

Brand South Africa through its Play Your Part programme continuously encourages each and every citizen to play their part in improving the lives of their communities through small acts of kindness, and of Ubuntu.

One person who has taken action to the call to #getinvolved is Eastern Cape-born Chartered Accountant (CA) Sindisa Dunga. Through his Sindisa Dunga Foundation, he established a career expo in 2006 for the youth from rural villages not pursuing their studies post matric. The foundation holds its expo in the first quarter of each year.

“Seeing many young people not pursuing their studies and loitering in the villages motivated me to set up the foundation and empower the youth on various ways of funding their studies”; said Dunga about his initiative.

Brand South Africa has through its civil society programme and the Play Your Part movement partnered with Sindisa Dunga Foundation to execute the Expo in the Eastern Cape. The objective was to promote active citizenship amongst learners by introducing them to the Play Your Part programme to encourage learners to take ownership in shaping their own future.

When asked what Dunga hopes to achieve with the Expo his response was; “I hope to inspire youth to follow their dreams and not be discouraged by their personal background to pursue their dreams. How I achieve this is to bring a successful guest who grew up in the same environment as them to share their career journey with the leaners. The learners tend to relate well to people who grew up and studied in their environment.”

The expo has been a platform that gathers about 600 learners from 55 schools in the Amathole and OR Tambo District Municipalities and involves community members’ participation through the SDF Learner Development Programme where community members volunteer their time and efforts.

Some of the success stories propelled by the expo include two learners who participated at the expo receiving Thuthuka Bursary scholarships to study BCom Accounting.

Dunga shares these two success stories;

“Yolanda Mbola who participated in Butterworth Career expo in 2014 was awarded a SAICA Thuthuka Bursary programme to study BCom at the University of Johannesburg. In 2019 she wrote her board 1 examination and passed it. She is on her way qualifying as a Chartered Accountant.”

“The other is Qhawe Bomvu who is on his third year of study towards a BCom Accounting at Walter Sisulu University and is also determined to qualify as Chartered Accountant”.

Other partners for the expo include Sanlam, Nedbank, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and the Auditor General of South Africa to showcase available career opportunities within their organisations.

“The participation of NSFAS at the expo has also helped increase the number of learners that apply at tertiary institutions. Most learners were not motivated to apply to tertiary institutions mainly due to their family background but the presentation of various funding programmes by NSFSA had a positive effect”, he said.

Play Your Part aims to get each and every person in the country to get involved in bettering the lives of their communities. The foundation is always looking for volunteers to help out especially professionals who can come and present their career journeys at the annual career expo.

“We look forward to the next 6 months to 2020 as we have already started approaching various organisations for their participation in the 2020 career expos. Recently the foundation has sourced an administrator who will track the progress of the 2019 participants”, concludes Dunga.

For more information on the Sindisa Dunga Foundation contact Sindisa Dunga sindisa.dunga@gmail.com

Follow the conversation on @PlayYourPartSA #PlayYourPart #GetInvolved