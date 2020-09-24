Miss South Africa – Play Your Part Ambassador Award 2020

The Miss South Africa Play Your Part Ambassador Award celebrates a proud and patriotic South African woman that display a commitment towards active citizenship. This exemplary woman continuously invests her time and resources into initiatives that empower women on platforms that are aligned to the objectives of our National Development Plan.

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to uplift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all citizens to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing – thus contributing towards a nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live.

Play Your Part is driven the Brand South Africa, and received international recognition when it was shortlisted as a finalist in the “Best Citizen Engagement” category of the 2015 City Nation Place Awards.

Award Criteria

Eligible candidates who have already been on boarded as a Brand South Africa Play Your Part Ambassadors must demonstrate how they play their part in pro-actively promoting positive social change in areas relating to Education, Innovation, Youth Development, Skills development, Women Empowerment, Entrepreneurship, Social Cohesion, Sports Art and culture, Health, or Poverty Alleviation and job creation. The intervention may be a time-bound project, ongoing initiative, or even an innovative business practice. All eligible candidates must be an active female Play Your Part ambassador. This is limited to female Play Your Part ambassadors because Miss SA recognises the innate potential in young South African women, as it provides them with tools and the platform to augment and shape this in-built talent into a leader who embraces her self-worth and commands her powerful voice, inspiring others and catalysing real social impact.

Information Required:

Describe the project / initiative in detail

How long has the project / initiative been running for?

In no more than 400 words, tell us what impact your initiative/ organisation has made towards women as per the criteria mentioned above. (Please submit supporting documents in the form of PDF, links or images).

Terms and Conditions

Call for submissions 16 September 2020

Closing date for submissions 04 October 2020

Please submit to: Keineloep@brandsouthafrica.com

By taking part in this award nomination, all entrants agree to be bound by the rules, regulations and requirements set out in the promotional material. This award nomination process is open to Play Your Part ambassadors based in South Africa as well as abroad. No responsibility will be accepted for submissions lost for any reason whatsoever, whether due to network disruption, network congestion, malicious virus attack, unauthorised data hacking, data corruption and server hardware failure or otherwise. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of delivery.

Nothing on email, or on any other website of Brand South Africa, or entrant’s use of the services or related hereto, shall be construed as conferring any license or other rights under the intellectual property or other proprietary rights of Brand South Africa or its subsidiaries or affiliates or any third party, whether by estoppel, implication or otherwise.

Brand South Africa and/or its agent shall be licensed to evaluate all contest-related submissions for the purposes of the award, including verification and as specified in these terms and conditions. The software and programming code and media relating to the web site or social media page and contest-related communication is protected by the applicable laws of copyright, trademark, patent, competition and other proprietary laws.

Brand South Africa and Miss South Africa’s decisions shall be final in all matters relating to the award and no correspondence will be entered into.

Brand South Africa reserves the right to change the terms and conditions without prior notice. An entrant shall be deemed to have notice of any such amendments or interpretations upon publication of the same on the website page and shall be deemed to have accepted such amendments or interpretations by virtue of his/her continued participation in the promotion. Should an entrant not wish to continue to participate in the promotion pursuant to the prevailing terms and conditions as amended or interpreted, he/she may terminate participation in the promotion upon written notice to Brand South Africa.

Brand South Africa reserves the right to modify the campaign or disqualify any entrant if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the award as determined by Brand South Africa, in its sole discretion.

Brand South Africa reserves the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate or suspend the award from among all eligible submissions received prior to the cancellation.

Brand South Africa may in its absolute discretion extend any time limit or waive any of the terms and conditions where a person might otherwise be disqualified.

The promoter is Brand South Africa. Address: 103 Central Street, Houghton, Gauteng, South Africa, 2041