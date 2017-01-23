Infographic: South African businesses abroad

While Team South Africa is at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos, spreading the word that we are open for business, South African businesses are casting their nets across the globe and in many instances becoming household names in other countries.

Text by Shamin Chibba, design by Megan Budler

At Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to business leaders at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, chairman of Telkom and Business Leadership South Africa, Jabu Mabuza, called for business to transform itself, to find areas in which it can transform and not wait for government.

And judging by the infographic below, it seems business is doing just that. South African business is moving ahead, particularly in Africa. Major players such as MTN and Shoprite are becoming household names abroad.

Team South Africa is telling everyone at WEF Davos that we are open for business. A part of that message should be that South African businesses are spreading to other shores soon.

(Click image for a larger view).