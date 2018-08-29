Eastern Cape Schools have their share of the Play Your Part activation

Johannesburg, Wednesday, 29th August 2018 – Following a successful activation in KZN, the Play Your Part programme is heading to schools in the Eastern Cape on Monday 3rd September 2018. The activation will be at the St Thomas Senior Secondary with learners from Walmer Senior Secondary and Chapman Senior Secondary also joining in and sharing the active citizenship engagement.

Learners will get a taste of the humourous jokes by comedians Goliath and Goliath whilst encouraged to be active citizens in building a future they aspire for through turning their ideas into currency.

Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part ambassador from the Eastern Cape will be part of the activation, guiding learners on how to find opportunities that will inspire them to create a brighter future.

Speaking on the activation’s aim, comedian Jason Goliath said, “Our aim for these Play Your Part in Schools’ activations is to give learners a master class so we can all freely engage about what it means to be an active citizen, how to use your talent and skills to better develop yourself and the community and also to just reassure learners that there is plenty of support for them to enable a better future for themselves without turning into crime or substance abuse.

“We have had very eventful four activations since the start of the year throughout the country. I’m confident that our young ones have an optimistic vision of what an inclusive economy looks likes”, further adds Goliath.

For interviews contact Ntombi Ntanzi – T: +27 (0) 11 712-5071 or Email: ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

