The Cape Town International Film Market & Festival is an annual event that celebrates filmmaking, culture and the business of film on the African continent, centred around the three pillars of creation, collaboration and celebration. The 2018 edition of the Cape Town International Film Market and Festival Waterfront welcomes diverse and exciting attendees from all over the world for a programme aimed at the local and Pan-African film industries as well as emerging and new audiences from Africa and beyond.

Brand South Africa has partnered with the Cape Town Internation Film Market & Festival to create the ‘Most Patriotic South African Arts ambassador’ award. This award recognises South African creatives doing amazing work in their respective fields.

