Congratulations to the Class of 2019

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela

Brand South Africa applauds the Class of 2019 for successfully excelling in their matric examinations. Well wishes to all the matriculants as they pursue various opportunities in efforts to building a brighter future. We urge them to play their part in contributing to a productive and competitive Nation Brand.

The class of 2019 registered an overall pass percentage of 81.3%, an improvement of 3.1% to the performance of the November 2018 cohort and is the highest pass percentage recorded in the last 25 years.

“The Free State had the highest number of matric pupils who passed their 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, while Gauteng obtained the highest percentage of pupils who qualified for entry to study for a degree”, said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

As the leading province with the highest pass rate in the country with a 88,4%, the Free State Education MEC, Dr Tate Makgoe, thanked everyone who worked tirelessly to ensure that this achievement is attainable.

The provincial results and celebrations are taking place across the country as a means to acknowledge these young people and encourage the class of 2020 to do to take up the challenge and improve their matric results.

The overall results;

Free State had the highest pass rate at 88.4% Gauteng with 87.2%, North West with 86.8% Western Cape with 82.3% KwaZulu-Natal obtained 81.3% Mpumalanga with 80.3% Northern Cape with 76.5% Eastern Cape with 76.5%, Limpopo with 73.2%.

The National Senior Certificate Examination saw 788 717 candidates register with the top achiever from Paarl Gymnasium High, Madelein Dippenaar.

