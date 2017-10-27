Brand South Africa partners with DISCOP to host Africa’s largest TV content market

Brand South Africa has this year partnered with DISCOP to host Africa’s largest TV, Film and Digital content market in Johannesburg at the Sandton Convention Centre from 25th – 27th October 2017.

Ntombi Ntanzi

Founded in 1991, DISCOP’s intention is to help entertainment content producers, sellers and buyers connect, build relationships, pitch projects and make deals in Africa and the Middle East, two of the world’s fastest growing marketplaces.

DISCOP has become the destination to acquire and co-produce content “Made in Africa” and sell international film, television and digital content, adaptation rights and packaged TV channels into Sub-Saharan Africa.

Brand South Africa, through this partnership, aims to emphasize the importance and the role that the film and television industry plays in building a positive Nation Brand reputation. It is through these platforms that we continue to showcase the country’s competitiveness, values and culture. By telling local stories we position the country as a film production destination and also showcase top-notch homegrown talent.

The opening day was well attended with the exhibition area filled with industry representatives, aspiring producers, directors and filmmakers.

Speaking to an aspiring producer, Mr Ntsikelelo Mavata, who was afforded an opportunity to pitch his idea to Mahala TV said, “DISCOP is a great platform for us young people to engage with other filmmakers from around the world and see what kind of competition lies around the world. I had an opportunity to pitch my idea and successfully received a call back of which I need to pitch again on Friday to further explain my film idea”.

In June 2017, The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) released findings of their second Economic Impact Assessment study which revealed that the film industry in South Africa had a R5.4 billion contribution to the GDP, compared to the R3.5 Billion in 2013. The film production landscape in South Africa has grown in leaps and bounds with both local and international co-productions becoming a regular offering on theatrical exhibition.

NFVF’s Distribution Manager, Mr Ntuthuko Mageba shared his views on the exhibition “such events always bring about networking opportunities, it is also for us as the NFVF to launch our VOD platform – a distribution platform which is the first of its kind in South Africa and we are hoping it will be well accepted by the industry”.

The three-day agenda will include a market centered on pre-organized meetings; a sidebar training, deal-building, and pitching program; and a rich line-up of networking events.

“I encourage all filmmakers to take this opportunity and come to DISCOP and see what South Africa and the rest of the world has to offer for the industry”, concludes, Mr Mageba.

