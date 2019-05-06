Brand South Africa encourages citizens to exercise their constitutional right and make their X count

Brand South Africa’s “Solve Your Why’s with an X” campaign launched in April to encourage citizens on the importance of exercising their constitutional rights to vote. The campaign focuses on the country celebrating 25 years of democracy in April 2019, a day which instituted a new dawn of democratic rule.

With the message “Your vote is your voice; the campaign calls on citizens registered to vote to participate in this year’s elections on May 8. It is the responsibility of all registered citizens to make their X count to improve the quality of life for all” said, Brand South Africa’s Acting Chief Marketing Officer, Ms Sithembile Ntombela

This follows the announcement by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) confirming that “all systems go” for May the 8th elections. With almost 23 000 voting stations, and 26.7 million registered voters, 16 – 20 million South Africans are expected to cast their vote.

Voting stations will open from 7 am until 9 pm to allow voters to cast their ballots for the national and provincial elections. Voters can check their voting station location by sending an SMSwith their ID numbers to 32810 at a cost of R1,00 or can reach the Contact Centre on 0800 11 8000 for all enquiries regarding the elections.

“We also encourage free and fair elections, to ensure that the values enshrined in the constitution are a reality for all. Our votes are a surety of the country’s respect on human dignity and right to vote so let us all play our part”; further adds Ms Ntombela.

Engage in conversations on our social media @Brand_SA #FreedomToMe #ElectionDay

Watch the “Solve Your Why’s with an X” videos here