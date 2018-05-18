BASSLINEFEST Competition Terms and Conditions

This promotion is open to all South African residents aged 18 years and older. This online promotion runs from 18 May 2018 – 21 May 2018.

Competition entry mechanics:



Entrants must answer a question correctly, as posted on the Brand South Africa social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

2. Four correct answers will be drawn.

3. Four winners, based in Joburg, will be selected by and notified by a Brand South Africa

representative.

4. The winners will be notified via email or telephone. Winners will be prompted to send

their details to Brand South Africa via email or telephone

5.In the event that the winners do not respond within 48 hours of notification, or cannot

take the prize, new winners will be drawn and substituted as the winners.

6.Prizes – 4 x double tickets to the Africa Day Bassline Fest at Constitution Hill in Joburg,

26th and 27th May 2018. The prizes are not transferable and are not exchangeable for

kind.

7. Exclusions: Transportation, refreshments and accommodation. Winners must arrange

their transportation and accommodation.

8. Brand South Africa reserves the right to verify the validity of all entries.

9. To claim the contest prizes, the winners must produce their valid South African identity

book and/or passport.



General Terms and Conditions: