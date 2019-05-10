Africa Travel Indaba 2019: A highlight for tourism on the continent

“Tourism is the new gold in Africa”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, addressing #Indaba19.

This phrase aptly clinches the success of the 2019 Africa Travel Indaba that took place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban 2 – 4 May 2019, which welcomed over 7 000 delegates.

The Indaba ran over 3 days and was attended by exhibitors, buyers from across the world, members of the media and other industry heads. In what marked a defining moment in history, the African continent had a strong presence with exhibitors from over 22 African countries showcasing their country’s best offerings.

In his closing address on Saturday, HE President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about the significant stride the tourism sector has taken on the continent. “We need to expand tourism in our countries, to contribute to economic growth, to increase our foreign earnings, to bring more people into the mainstream of our economies, and to boost related industries,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said that the annual growth rate of tourism is currently exceeding its target, which lends positively to government’s 5-year R1.4 trillion investment goal.

Acting Premier of Kwazulu-Natal, Mr Sihle Zikalala confirmed that South Africa will be hosting the Africa Travel Indaba for the next four years, furthering deepening the global collaboration in the tourism sector.

Brand South Africa partnered with Limpopo Tourism to give visitors to the #Indaba19 exhibition a taste of what the beautiful province has on offer. Visitors to the Brand South Africa stand were also treated to an exclusive appearance and performance by local rapper, Sho Madjozi, in addition to a digital-led activation, where one lucky winner walked away with a weekend away to one of Limpopo’s finest bush lodges, Pezulu Tree House Lodge.

The Indaba once again proved that South Africa has so much to showcase to the world. The responsibility to market our country to the world does not only rest with buyers, investors and members of the media, but with all South Africans citizens.