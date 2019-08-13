Nestlé and the South African Mathematics Foundation Inspire Future Leaders

In efforts to make improvements to society and contribute towards sustainable development in South Africa, the world’s largest food and beverage company, NESTLÉ partnered with the non-profit organisation, South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF). The partnership brings together stakeholders in education and nutrition sectors, both private and public, to find solutions aimed at boosting primary school learners’ mathematics performance.

The collaboration focused on the launch of the NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge, an annual competition for primary school learners organised by the South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF).

The NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge aims to empower learners to become independent, creative and critical thinkers who will be able to interpret and critically analyse everyday situations that will allow them to solve problems. It promotes teamwork, enthusiasm and helps to develop future leaders and influencers in science, engineering, and marketing sciences across all walks of life. By building an enticing platform for both parents and children, the objective of the NESTLÉ NESPRAY South African Mathematics Challenge is to support teachers and learners in making mathematics attractive and bringing it to the forefront as a subject needed to build a brighter future in South Africa.

“We believe that Mathematics is a necessary enabler in the development of conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, reasoning skills and the ability to apply knowledge in new situations. With decades of expertise in nutrition, NESTLÉ NESPRAY plays a supportive role in cognitive development and overall growth of our children. Together with our partner, the South African Mathematics Foundation; and our stakeholders, we are helping to address the critical situation of mathematics performance of our young children. By amplifying the platform, we aim to make mathematics attractive and to make a difference by giving our children the support and opportunity they need to multiply their potential,” says Adedoja Ekeruch, Business Executive Office, Dairy Nestlé South Africa.

For more information visit www.nestle.com/nespray or http://www.samf.ac.za/en/sa-mathematics-challenge