Introducing South Africa’s New Green Queen

As spring begins to blossom and the sun begins to shine, Miss Earth South Africa, Nompumelelo Maduna, prepares for the green journey to the Philippines to represent South Africa at the International Miss Earth competition in December 2021.

Miss Earth is an annual international environmental-themed beauty pageant competition, which promotes environmental awareness, conservation, and social responsibility. It is the third largest beauty pageant in the world in terms of the number of national-level competitions to participate in the world finals. Along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss International, the competition is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants — the most coveted beauty titles among all the international pageant competitions.

Brand South Africa supports Miss Earth South Africa as it is about advocating for the development of young women in South Africa as Environmental Warriors who promote the use of our Earth’s resources in a responsible manner. We all need to do our bit in the pursuit of preserving and conserving the planet every day.

Ms Maduna is hitting the ground running and is looking forward to leading the green revolution. As a marketing graduate currently pursuing an Honours degree in marketing at the University of Johannesburg, she is inspired and excited to be representing South Africa at this prestigious event. Miss Earth South Africa will use this opportunity to showcase Africa’s climate issues and challenges and discuss the impact these have on our continent. As South Africa celebrates Heritage Month in September, it is crucial to position the country’s efforts in preserving the country’s natural resources while boasting of its natural beauty and heritage.

In the words of Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part Ambassador, first Miss Earth South Africa, and Director at the Miss Earth South Africa organisation – Catherine Constantinides, “Heroes don’t live in story books they live amongst us, and we as the Miss Earth Leadership Programme have to ensure we empower and inspire these young women to be the active citizens and heroes we need in our ever-changing society. Their time is now!” With lockdowns and the

Corona virus, we are faced with a different world, severe poverty and hunger in many communities. Environmental issues have fallen to the bottom of the pile once again. It is a critical time to drive awareness on climate change with our young ambassadors at the forefront of this fight both from a community perspective and from an environmental perspective.

Ella Bella Leite, Director of the programme says “Our new Miss Earth demonstrates clear leadership qualities, creative thinking, strength of the mind and a bubbly personality, and we are thrilled to be announcing our new ambassador. Over a period of two decades, we can confidently say that we have added value, purpose and a knowledge base to a large group of our South African women that has helped move our environmental agenda forward. We are proud of this footprint”

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.

About Miss Earth South Africa

The Miss Earth South Africa is a leadership programme that aims to empower young South African women with the knowledge and platform to create a sustainable difference in our plight to combat the destruction of our natural heritage. The programme helps to create an awareness of sustainable development, our environment, wildlife and the conservation of our natural legacy in South Africa, and ultimately the preservation of Mother Earth.

Our goal is to create sustainability, citizenship and stewardship through our environmental work. Now more than ever before we as South Africans are experiencing the effects of global warming, climate change and sustainability issues.

Energy and Water have also become crucial denominators and we need to adapt to these changes and build better infrastructure within communities. Our aim is to promote peace, respect and humility towards one another. By so doing, we free ourselves to take on the responsibilities we face as human beings.