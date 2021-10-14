Hugo Ngcobo plays his part in environmental awareness

By Mduduzi Malinga

Brand South Africa in collaboration with the Songimvelo Recycle, hosted a recycling event in September in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu- Natal. Songimvelo Recycle is an environmental organization that partakes in making sure that environmental justice is more than just creating campaigns but it ensures that companies and organizations are playing their part in being environmentally compliant within the South African Acts and Legislation.

Songimvelo has made it its duty to create awareness and host a conference where they not only talk about the ozone layer but also come up with solutions on how we can all go about reducing the impact that directly and indirectly affects our Ozone layer.

Brand South Africa through its Play Your Part Programme, collaborated with one its ambassadors, Hugo Ngcobo, in raising awareness about the importance of recycling to keep the environment clean, and conserving natural resources such as timber and water. In addition, how the communities can play their part by not littering waste everywhere and burning fossil fuel, because it affects the Ozone layer and causes global warming.

“While we were looking at international and our national environmental calendar there was no specific date that was dealing with global warming and climate change, as these are the leading factors of our deteriorating ozone layer” says Play Your Part Ambassador, Hugo Ngcobo.

According to recently released stats by RecyclePaperZA, during 2020, South Africans recycled 1.1 million tonnes of paper and paper packaging, putting the country’s latest paper recovery rate at 73%, up from 68.5% in 2019.

In addition to educating communities, according to Remade Recycling, the Department of Environmental Affairs in 2012 estimated that 65% of the waste that we produce in South Africa is recyclable, which is good news. However, out of the 90% of waste that’s landfilled, only 10% is diverted and recycled.

About Brand South Africa

Brand South Africa is the official marketing agency of South Africa, with a mandate to build the country’s brand reputation, in order to improve its global competitiveness. Its aim is also to build pride and patriotism among South Africans, in order to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.

About Play Your Part

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. It aims to lift the spirit of our nation by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans – from corporates and individuals, NGOs and government, churches and schools, from the young to the not-so-young. It aims to encourage South Africans to use some of their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all.

Learn more https://bit.ly/3ajg7n7