GivingTuesdaySA Officially Launches in South Africa

– This October 30th, join fellow South Africans as we celebrate the spirit of Ubuntu and launch #GivingTuesdaySA in partnership with Brand South Africa.

#GivingTuesdaySA is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organisations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Following the widely recognised shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesdaySA will take place on November 27th and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

Laura Parker, Executive Director for Boys & Girls Clubs of South Africa, and the Global Lead for #GivingTuesdaySA, shared: “I volunteered to get involved in the movement as it’s a pervasive idea that brings the social sector together towards a common goal. Not only does it speak to what non-profits really need, which is funding to support their critical, ongoing operations, but it also celebrates and recognises organisations and individuals who already give.”

Founded in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y – a community and cultural center in New York City − #GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $300 million was raised online to benefit a tremendously broad range of organisations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness in 2017.

“We are incredibly inspired by the way the #GivingTuesday community has embraced this concept for a worldwide movement,” said Henry Timms, founder of #GivingTuesday and Executive Director of 92Y. “As we prepare for November 27, we’re energised and encouraged by the community’s generosity. The levels of creativity, effort and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal.”

Terry Pheto, Kabelo Mabelane & Danny Koppel, Brent Lindeque, and Bokang M Tshabalala have all offered their giving stories, in support of #GivingTuesdaySA. They share how they support initiatives and give hope through Save the Children South Africa, the Shout Foundation, the Good Things Guy, and the Bokang Montjane Foundation respectively.

Added by Toni Gumede, Strategic Relationship Manager from Brand South Africa: “We are excited to launch this movement in South Africa as it speaks to active citizenship, mobilising individuals around social causes, and has a collaborative value system built into it, which is directly tied to our values as an organisation, and to who we are as South Africans.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation also expressed its support of #GivingTuesdaySA as the ethos of the movement ties firmly in with the centenary celebrations.

For more details about the #GivingTuesdaySA movement and/or to set up interviews, please contact:

Ntombi Ntanzi

Tel: +27 11 712 5071

Email: ntombin@brandsouthafrica.com

Visit www.givingtuesdaysa.org or www.brandsouthafrica.com

Social Media: @GivingTuesdaySA @BrandSouthAfrica @PlayYourPart