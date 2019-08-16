Celebrating Top Outstanding Young Persons Playing Their Part

Brand South Africa and the Junior Chamber International (JCI) have been in partnership for several years to continuously emphasise the importance of living the Nelson Mandela legacy, this is by way of contributing towards social justice for all especially by young persons. Through The 2019 Top Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Awards ceremony hosted on 27 July in Durban, KZN, young people were recognised and acknowledged for their selfless efforts towards taking action against social inequalities.

The awards speak to Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part initiative which promotes active citizenship nationally as well as JCI’s mission to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change in all spheres. The TOYP Awards were acknowledged during Mandela Month and a special noting that six young women are also recipients of the Ten Outstanding Young person awards.

As the country celebrates Women’s Month, we commend these young women for breaking the glass ceiling and contributing to enhancing confidence in citizens taking pride in their country through active citizenship.

Mbokodo we salute you!!!

As the country faces ominous times it is imperative now more than ever that we continuously build confidence in the future of the nation, drive collaboration for opportunities for every South African to make a positive difference in eradicating poverty and unemployment.

Click here to see the 2019 recipients of the Ten Outstanding Young person awards

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oJPyBJgt4EuhqhF2Fy_qx48zS0JIrl5R/view

We applaud the JCI for playing its part by developing young leaders and providing them with a framework to have the greatest positive impact in our changing world. Learn more about JCI http://www.jcisouthafrica.co.za/bbp/index.php/about-jci

Join the movement, find out how you can play your part in your community: https://www.brandsouthafrica.com/play-your-part